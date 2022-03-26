BJD’s Subhas Singh Makes Landslide Victory In CMC Polls

Cuttack: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Subhas Chandra Singh has won the election for the post of Mayor of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

Singh, a former Rajya Sabha MP, bagged a total of 1,13,562 votes followed closely by Congress’ Giribala Behera with 68,356 votes. BJP’s mayor candidate, Sritam Das bagged only 49,223 votes.

Singh also thanked the city denizens for her victory and said that he will carry forward the development works done by the party in Cuttack.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal has won the Mayor seats in all the three Municipal Corporations of Odisha in the urban local body elections, the results of which were declared today.

Party leader Sulochana Das, Subhash Singh and Sanghamitra Dalei have clinched the three topmost posts in the MCs of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur respectively.