‘BJD’s leadership is in captivity…’: Smriti Irani

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Smriti Irani reached in Odisha on Saturday for the fourth leg of electioneering to bolster the electoral prospects of BJP candidates.

Criticizing the BJD Government in the meeting in Kujang, Jagatsinghpur, Irani said, “While the Modi govt is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of people here, the remote-controlled govt in Odisha is even yet to answer how the keys of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar went missing”.

“The Narendra Modi govt sent free rice for around 3.2 crore people in Odisha, but the Tamil Nadu officer of the remote-controlled govt here even failed to reply as to why the report on the missing Ratna Bhandar keys was put under wraps. The report will be made public once the BJP forms govt in Odisha. And, those found guilty will not be spared”, Irani added.

In a meeting at Aul, Kendrapara, Irani praised BJP MP candidate Baijayant Panda for his efforts to ensure drinking water facilities for the people of Kedrapara; said, “Instead of extending a helping hand to provide a solution to the problems of the people, the BJD govt targeted Panda “I want to tell those BJD people who targetted you (Jay Panda) that when the battle of Mahabharat began, even Kauravas humiliated Lord Krishna; but the people of Kendrapara will give a befitting reply on June 1”.

“Why did the BJD govt decline the demand for a medical college by the people of Kendrapara? If you want a medical college, you have to bring the BJP to power in Odisha” Irani added.