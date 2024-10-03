Jajpur: Bobby Das, also known as Pranab Prakash Das, a key figure in Biju Janata Dal (BJD), hints at contesting in Jajpur. Y-election. Speculations intensify following his remarks about working for Naveen Patnaik and the development of Jajpur, targeting BJP for religious politics.

Jajpur incidentally happens to be the home district of Bobby who recently contested the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat and was pitted against Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Bobby is now concentrating full-time on Jajpur and the seven assembly seats falling under it.

Bobby attended an event and said, “I’m working for Naveen Patnaik, for BJD party and entire Odisha. I thank Naveen Patnaik for giving me everything I have demanded from road infrastructure to medical college.”

“I’m Jajpur’s son and no power can stop a son who wants to come to his mother. I get a lot of energy after meeting all the people here. Now I’m ready for another fight in Jajpur,” he added.

Targeting BJP, Bobby said, “The saffron party does not want development in Jajpur. All they do is religion politics.”