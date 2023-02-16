BJD Workers Vandalise Sambalpur Circuit House During Protest; Jaynarayan Alleges Murder Bid

Sambalpur: The BJD workers allegedly ransacked the circuit house while protesting the scuffle between leader of the opposition Jaynarayan Mishra and the woman police station in-charge Anita Pradhan, the probe which is underway.

The LoP while criticizing the unruly law and order situation in the state, said that BJD goons came to the circuit House to kill him.

“I was in the Circuit House for last few days due to my fractured leg. Learning my presence there, BJD goons barged into the House and ransacked it. Had I been at that time, what would have been my condition,” he questioned.

“The BJD and the government are thinking of taking undue action and attack on me as I am raising the murder of Naba Das,” he added.

The BJD workers allegedly barged into the circuit house during protest.

A large number of women, under the aegis of BJD district unit, staged demonstration demanding resignation of Jaynarayan and sat on a dharna on the way to the circuit house.

BJD women’s wing leaders Kavita Purohit, Sipra Mohanty led the protest.

Later, they entered the Circuit House despite the police protection and broke the door before ransacking sofa, chair, glass table in the lounge. They demanded arrest of Jaynarayan. The Circuit House witnessed heavy ruckus for quite some times.

During the time, Jaynarayan was present there as he had left to attend another function.

IG Deepak Kumar said the incidents are being investigated. Action will be taken as soon as possible as per law.