Bhubaneswar: Women members of the Biju Janata Dal on Saturday staged a protest over the assault of an army officer and the sexual molestation of his fiancée at Bharatpur Police Station.

The BJD women workers alleged that the BJP government is marking its 100-day milestone with celebrations. Concurrently, Odisha is facing national embarrassment due to a disgraceful incident. The deplorable conduct of the police reflects the state of justice delivery in police stations across the state.

The BJD women workers demonstrated at Raj Bhavan, protesting the assault on an Army Major and his fiancée at Bharatpur police station, and submitted a petition to the governor.

They said, that during the BJD government’s tenure, the Mo Sarkar program ensured the monitoring of police stations. The government would reach out to visitors at police stations and hospitals to gather their feedback. The Mo Sarkar initiative expanded the reach of government services, delivering justice to the populace. However, the current government has discontinued this commendable program.

Allegations have arisen of a deliberate conspiracy between the Mohan government and the police to downplay this incident. The BJP government is being criticized for failing to deliver justice. “A comprehensive investigation is necessary to understand why there are attempts to conceal this incident,” stated BJD spokesperson Dr. Lekhasri Samantasinghar.

Meanwhile, former Minister Snehangini Chhuria and opposition chief secretary Pramila Mallik have declared that the BJD women’s wing will persist in their demand for justice. They plan to raise awareness among women throughout the state.

The protesters are calling for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a judicially supervised probe into the alleged mistreatment of the army officer and his fiancée at the Bharatpur police station in the capital.