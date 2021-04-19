BJD will not hold public rallies or campaign meetings for Pipili bypoll: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today announced that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will not hold any public rallies or campaign meetings for Pipili Bypoll.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote: “Every life is precious and I always consider people of State as my family members. In this extremely serious COVID-19 situation amidst surge in cases, BJD has decided not to hold any public rallies or campaign meetings in Pipili Bypoll.”

“BJD as a responsible party will not like to put the lives of people in danger. We contest elections to serve people. If the campaign has potential to endanger lives, I would earnestly appeal to political parties & ECI to reconsider duration & method of campaigning,” said the Odisha CM.

“India is a mature democracy and together we can come out with a solution. Democracy is by the people, for the people and of the people. Jai Hind,” concluded Naveen.