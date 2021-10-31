BJD Will Drop Anyone Convicted For Crime, Says Party Spokesperson; Raises Questions About Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) finally broke its long silence after protests to dismiss Minister of State for Home (MoH) Dibya Shankar Mishra intensified recently.

Widespread protests seeking Mishra’s resignation over his alleged links with Gobinda Sahu, the mastermind in the murder of lady teacher Mamita, has gripped the state.

BJD spokesperson Pratap Deb during a presser on Saturday said, “If any party person is convicted for any crime, BJD will drop him/her. Such stringent actions have been taken earlier and will continue in future as well.”

Reacting to accusation over the party’s action against the Minister, Deb charged,” What actions have been taken against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in Uttar Pradesh?”

Deb said, “Undoubtedly, a heinous crime has occurred. Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra has clarified his stand in his statement. As he has urged the Opposition that if the latter have any evidence against him proving his involvement in the case, then produce it before the police and file an FIR. Further, he has also asked the Opposition which have levelled charges of his involvement in the incident, to file an FIR against him at the Court if they don’t have faith in the police. The Minister has also said that he is prepared to face action if he is proven guilty,” said Pratap.

“Instead of defaming him (Mishra) in a media trial, he has asked all to move legally. However, the Opposition is politicising the case.”

“While the Opposition is accusing us of ‘inaction’ as the Panchayat Poll is inching close, we can also blame them for intensifying protests for the case as a political stunt with an eye on the elections. Trial by media won’t solve the issue. Be it the law courts or police, everyone will adhere to the technical ways. Don’t try to educate us about law or give threats of CBI,” Deb said.

“Earlier, CM Naveen Patnaik has sacked many who have been convicted in any crime. And this time too he won’t spare anyone. The Opposition is holding press meets and observing ‘bandhs’. It is unnecessary and condemnable. As the party spokesperson, I can affirm that my leader won’t tolerate any nonsense and will take action after the accused is proven guilty,” said Deb.