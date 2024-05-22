BJD Will Create New Record and Sweep The Polls: Kartik Pandian

Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader and 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian has once again reiterated that the ruling party will create a new record and sweep the elections.

Speaking to media persons today morning, Kartik Pandian said that the Biju Janata Dal has performed very well in the Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

“The party is going to create a record in the first and second phase voting. We are confident that the Party will perform better than the 2019 polls. Both in the first phase and second phase wherein 28 and 35 seats went for polls, the BJD will win more than the seats that it won in the 1st and 2nd phase polling during the 2019 elections,” he said.