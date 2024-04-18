BJD Urges Odisha CEO to Take Decisive Action Against BJP’s Prashant Jagdev

Bhubaneswar: A delegation of the ruling BJD on Thursday urged the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha to take decisive action against BJP MLA candidate Prashant Jagdev for his repetitive violent criminal activities in the public.

The BJD delegation comprising Sulata Deo, Ipsita Sahoo, Mihir Ray, Priyabrata Majhi and others met the CEO and submitted a memorandum against Jagdev.

In the complaint, the BJD alleged that yesterday (17th April) threatened the people of Kandanayagarh Sanskrutika Surakhya Mancha near Tangi College and attempted to forcefully attend the rally with his supporters.

Drawing the attention of Odisha CEO towards the conduct of Chilika MLA Prashant Jagdev, who has been involved in a series of criminal activities and violent incidents in Khorda district, the BJD urged swift action to address these alarming occurrences which pose a significant threat to the democratic fabric of our society.

“Prashant Jagdev’s recent release on bail following an incident involving his personal four-wheeler running over people is deeply troubling. Despite being granted bail, it appears that he has not desisted from engaging in further criminal behaviour. His repeated involvement in violent incidents, including the recent assaults on a journalist at Chanagiri Tangi and Chandapur Tangi, is indicative of a dangerous pattern of behaviour that cannot be ignored.

The most recent incident occurred during a rally organized by the Kandanayagarh Sanskrutika Surakhya Mancha near Tangi College. Prashant Jagdev and his supporters attempted to forcefully attend the rally, and when met with opposition, resorted to threatening behaviour and physical altercations with the organizers. Such brazen acts of aggression have no place in a democracy and must be met with the full force of the law,” the BJD memo read.

If Prashant Jagdev is allowed to continue his political activities unchecked, it is inevitable that he will further disrupt the law and order situation in Khorda district. His persistent involvement in criminal activities undermines the principles of democracy enshrined in the Constitution of India and erodes public trust in the electoral process, the BJD apprised the Odisha CEO.

The BJD further urged the CEO to take strict action against Prashant Jagdev to ensure that he is held accountable for his actions.