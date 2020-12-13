BJD to turn 24-yrs-old, strategy to strengthen base

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will complete 24 years on December 26. The state executive meets will be held here on December 20 and 21 before the foundation day of the conch party.

BJD was established on December 26, 1997, and it is based on the ideals of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

Senior leader and MLA Debi Prasad Mishra, State Planning Board vice-chairman Sanjay Kumar DasBurma and senior general secretary Atanu Sabyasachi informed that the event will be celebrated in accordance with the COVID guidelines.

Mishra said the BJD under the stewardship of Chief Minister and the party supremo Naveen Patnaik, BJD has become the number one regional party in India and added that its popularity will be never on the wane.

The executive meetings will discuss different matters relating to political and economic issues of the state. The party supremo has directed all the urban bodies to celebrate the occasion.

A detailed strategy will be undertaken to strengthen the party’s base at the grassroots in 32 organisational district of the state. This apart membership drive will be undertaken to further increase the workers’ base in the party.