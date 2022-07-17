BJD To Support NDA’s Vice President Candidate Jagdeep Dhankar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will support NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar in the upcoming election to the post of Vice President of India.

According to media reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to Odisha Chief Minister and BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik over telephone. During the conversation, PM Modi sought the support of the conch party for NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar in the Vice Presidential election.

All BJD MPs will remain present during the filing of nomination by Dhankar, reports added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has picked Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as NDA’s Vice-President candidate. The last date for nominations for the post of Vice President is July 19 and the polls for the coveted post will be held on August 6. Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu’s term ends on August 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president JP Nadda praised Dhankhar for being a ‘kisan putra’ (farmer’s son) who had established himself as a “people’s governor.”

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a native of Kithana village in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, has extensive legal and legislative experience. He was elected to the Ninth Lok Sabha from the Jhunjhunu Parliamentary Constituency in 1989. He served as minister of state for parliamentary affairs in the Chandra Shekhar government.

Dhankhar was elected to the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly from the Kishangarh Constituency in the Ajmer district between 1993 and 1998. He served on key committees in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. He was a senior advocate in both the Supreme Court and the Rajasthan High Court. Dhankhar was appointed Governor of West Bengal on July 30, 2019.