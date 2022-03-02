BJD To Observe Birth Anniversary Of ‘Tall Man’ Sans Celebration

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will observe the 106th birth anniversary of ‘Kalinga Sandha’ Biju Patnaik on March 5, 2022, without celebration.

His birthday is observed as ‘Panchayati Raj Diwas’ in Odisha.

Reportedly, the Biju Janata Dal’s successful journey, which was led by Biju Babu, will be discussed in a general meeting that will be organized in all election committees.

In addition, International Women’s Day will be observed on March 8 by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at each election committee.

On the occasion of Biju Babu’s birth anniversary, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will present the achievements of the Odisha Vikash Yatra, which is being implemented with the active cooperation of the people of Odisha.

A brave and a revolutionary leader, Biju Patnaik was born to Laxminarayan and Ashalata Patnaik on March 5, 1916, at Cuttack in Odisha. After passing out with a degree in Aeronautics from the Aeronautical Training Institute of India, Biju babu started his career with the Indian National Airways.

He was imprisoned in 1945 for taking part in the Quit India Movement. Later, Biju babu also played a prominent role in the Nepalese democratic movement and Indonesia’s struggle for freedom from the Dutch rule. For his exemplary contribution to the Indonesian freedom struggle, he was conferred with the highest civilian award in Indonesia titled ‘Bhumi Putra’.