BJD To Launch State-Wide Protest Against Petrol, Diesel Price Hike From Nov 1

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will organise a state-wide protest against the rising petrol and diesel price from November 1. The announcement was made at a presser today.

BJD leader Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak informed that the party members and leaders will sit on a dharna in front of Raj Bhawan here tomorrow and submit a memorandum to the Governor addressing to the President.

As part of the protest, members of party’s women, student and youth wing will stage demonstration in front of all petrol pumps across the state.

While party’s women wing will hold protest against LPG price hike, Youth wing of the party will stage demonstration in front of all petrol pumps across the state from November 5 to 7.