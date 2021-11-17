BJD To Hold Protest Against LPG Cooking Gas Price Hike In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal will hold a protest before the three Research and Development Centers RDC division offices in Odisha against the unprecedented rise in the price of LPG cooking gas.

The party has decided to hold protest dharna and demonstrations before the three RDC zonal offices from November 22 to November 24.

On November 22, the demonstration would be held before the RDC office at Cuttack and on the same day also the demonstrations would be oraganised in all the blocks coming under the Cuttack RDC division.

On November 23, the demonstration will be held before the Sambalpur RDC office and also all the blocks under the division and on November 24, the agitation would be organized before the Berhampur RDC office and also all the blocks under the division.

Briefing media persons here, party chief whip Pramila Mallick said the Biju Mahila Janata Dal, Biju Yuva Janata Dal and the Biju Chhatra Janata Dal will jointly participate in the demonstrations across the state.

“BJD had earlier urged the centre to reduce the prices of the petrol, diesel, and cooking gas and announced that it would intensify the agitations if the centre failed to reduce the hike in oil and cooking gas. Since the government did not consider the demand to reduce the prices of the LPG gas,the party decided to protest against the unprecedented hike in the prices of LPG gas,” Mallick said.

During last three and half years the prices of the Cooking gas has been hiked by 70 percent. The 14 kg LPG gas cylinder which was available at Rs.549 in 2016-2017 has gone up to Rs.928 now , almost a hike of nearly 70 percent.

She also alleged the much-hyped Ujjala scheme launched by the BJP government had miserably failed in the state and there has been a drastic reduction of in the number of refilling of cylinders due to the sharp rise of the prices beyond the capacity of lower-middle-class people in the state.

BJD MLA Pranab Balabantray and Bomyakesh Ray also came down heavily on the BJP government at the centre for the steep hike in the prices of LPG gas cylinders over the last three years.