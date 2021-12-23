BJD To Give Preference To OBCs While Selecting Candidates For Panchayat Polls

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of upcoming Panchayat polls, Odisha’s Panchayati Raj Minister Pratap Jena on Thursday said that there will be no reservation for OBC in elections however, the party will give preference to the community reservation while selecting candidates.

While speakling to media persons in this regard, the Panchayati Raj Minister said, “As per the Supreme Court order, no particular reservation can be accorded to OBCs. So, going by the court’s order, we cannot make provisions for reservation for OBCs. However, we will give preference to OBCs during the candidate selection process.”

“Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced that OBC candidates will be given preference even though the number of seats for the reserved category has been reduced,” Jena said.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per the list released by the SEC, no seat has been reserved for backward class in 14 districts of the State. Similarly, there is only one seat reserved for the backward class in Boudh district while two seats are reserved for the category in Subarnapur district.