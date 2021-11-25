BJD Threatens To Intensify Stir Over LPG Cooking Gas Price Hike

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has threatened to intensify protests in Odisha against the unprecedented rise in the price of LPG cooking gas.

BJD on Thursday gave a deadline to the Centre to reduce cooking gas price by 30th of this month failing which it will intensify its stir.

Addressing a press conference here today three MLAs from the BJD Byomkesh Ray, Pranab Balabantaray and Debi Ranjan Tripathy claimed that in a country in the world has there been such a steep and rapid rise in the price of cooking.

BJD MLA Pranab Balabantray and Bomyakesh Ray also came down heavily on the BJP government at the centre for the steep hike in the prices of LPG gas cylinders over the last three years.

The party questioned the Central government’s justification behind a 123% increase in the price of cooking gas when the price of natural gas and crude has respectively dipped by 15 and 10 percent.

The leaders pointed out the futility of the Ujjawala scheme as most of the beneficiaries who had been given free LPG connection have again gone back to using mud stoves due to high cooking gas prices.