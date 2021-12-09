BJD Takes Out Motorcycle Rally In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Protesting against rising prices of fuel, thousands of Biju Janta Dal (BJD) workers on Thursday took out a motorcycle rally in Odisha capital.

The party activists rode motorcycles and rallied from BJD office to the agitation venue as a mark of protest.

Protesters said that thy’re agitation is against the hike in fuel price and the rise in unemployment among the youth across the country.

Reportedly, the rally is led by the party’s organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Yuva BJD general secretary, Pranab Balabantaray, and Chhatra BJD President, Devi Ranjan Tripathy.