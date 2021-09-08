BJD Supremo Suspends ‘Goon’ MLA Prasant Jagdev For His Highhandedness

Bhubaneswar: Taking strong action against alleged goon and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Prashant Jagdev, Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik suspended him for his unruly behaviour.

The action came to the fore after Jagdev, the legislator from the Chilika Assembly constituency was purportedly seen thrashing a senior Nagar BJP leader in full public glare at the Balugaon area in Khurda district.

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms which showed MLA Jagdev manhandling and slapping Balugaon Nagar BJP President Niranjan Sethi at a busy market street in the coastal town.

Following the incident, hundreds of BJP workers went on an impromptu dharna in front of the Balugaon Police Station demanding the immediate arrest of Jagdev.

Reportedly, MLA Jagdev always grabs the news leadline for his controversies. Earlier, he had assaulted Bolagarh Tehsildar, Niharika Nayak.