Bhubaneswar: While inaugurating the membership drive of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Wednesday, party supremo Naveen Patnaik took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by saying that BJD is not collecting membership by missed calls.

According to Patnaik, BJD is beyond this and to serve the people of Odisha is its aim. The Leader of the Opposition further said that BJD is in the hearts of the people of Odisha.

“You know that some parties are doing membership drive through missed calls. BJD is beyond this. Service and self-respect are our ideology,” said Naveen.

Patnaik highlighted that the BJD’s focus remains on serving the people of Odisha and that the party is deeply rooted in the hearts of the state’s residents. He underscored that the BJD’s commitment to public service distinguishes it from other political entities.

