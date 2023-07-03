BJD Supremo Naveen Convenes Crucial Meeting On Party Organisation

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik convened a crucial meeting on party organisation on Monday.

According to reports, the important meeting of the conch party was held at Patnaik’s residence, Naveen Niwas, here late in the evening.

Sources said the BJD Supremo, the party’s observers and senior leaders discussed about the upcoming programmes and reshuffle at the organisational level.

With the 2024 Elections fast approaching and the opposition parties becoming more active day by day, the ruling party, BJD is chalking out new strategies to counter the opponents.