BJD Supremo Naveen Campaigns in Rairangpur

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister and BJD President Naveen Patnaik on Friday campaigned in Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district seeking support for his party candidates.

A sea of people welcomed the Chief Minister upon his arrival to Rairangpur.

The Chief Minister paid his humble tributes to Pandit Raghunath Murmu.

Addressing a massive public gathering, the BJD supremo said that daughter of the soil and his sister Droupadi Murmu is the President of India. Respecting the daughter of this soil, the Biju Janata Dal supported her in the Presidential election, Naveen said.

Naveen reiterated that the BJD government will provide free electricity to the people. Electricity bill will not come from July. Are you happy, he asked? The meeting venue resonated with ‘Yes’ in the midst of joy.

The Chief Minister also took feedback about various welfare schemes of his government such as BSK Y, Mission Shakti, Mamata, LAccMI Bus, KALIA, 5T School Transformation, Scholarship scheme, Mandubabu Pension Yojana, Ration Card, Puri Parikrama Project. Is Naveen Patnaik good? People responded affirmatively with great joy.

The Chief Minister urged the people to bless his party’s MP and MLA candidates with a large number of votes.

Speaking on the occasion, senior BJD leader Kartik Pandian said that the BJD government is the government of the people, the government of tribal brothers and sisters, the government of farmers and youth.

He asked, “Who gave 13 crore rupees for the development of Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s birthplace? Who established a medical college named after Pandit Raghunath Murmu? Who declared Pandit Raghunath Murmu’s birthday as a holiday? Who has established a degree college in Tiringi? Who is building a new road for the accident-prone Bangiriposhi Ghat? The people responded with one voice – Naveen Patnaik.

Tribal brothers and sisters have special place in the heart of the Chief Minister: No one in the country thought about the development and preservation of art, culture and worship places of the tribals. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has formed a Special Development Council for this.

Pandian further said that the Chief Minister ordered to cancel 50,000 cases against tribals. Thousands of hostels have been opened for the education of lakhs of girls. LABHA Yojana has been started to enable the tribal brothers and sisters to get the fair price of their forest products, he said.

With the blessings of Mahaprabhu and people, the entire Odisha knows that Naveen Patnaik will take oath as Chief Minister for the sixth time on June 9. The CM’s first order will be waiver of electricity bills for 90 per cent of people. The second order will be inclusion of all under the BSKY and the third order will be provision of pension for Mission Shakti member after the age of 60 years, Kartik Pandian reiterated.