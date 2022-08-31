BJD Supremo
BreakingStateTop News

BJD Supremo Naveen Appoints State Office Bearers, Dist Presidents of Women’s Wing

By Pragativadi News Service
57

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed new presidents and state office bearers of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, the women’s wing of the party in different districts.

“In supersession of all previous orders issued in this regard earlier, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint the State Office Bearers and District Presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal,” read a notification issued by BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.

 

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Pragativadi News Service 8449 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking