BJD Supremo Naveen Appoints State Office Bearers, Dist Presidents of Women’s Wing

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appointed new presidents and state office bearers of Biju Mahila Janata Dal, the women’s wing of the party in different districts.

“In supersession of all previous orders issued in this regard earlier, Shri Naveen Patnaik, Hon’ble President, Biju Janata Dal has been pleased to appoint the State Office Bearers and District Presidents of Biju Mahila Janata Dal,” read a notification issued by BJD Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das.