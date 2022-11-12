BJD Supports Demand For District Status To Padmapur

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the bypoll to Padmapur assembly constituency, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has extended its support to the demand for a district status to Padmapur sub-division.

Addressing media, BJD MLA and former minister Sushant Singh said that BJD has extended full support to the demand for district status to Padmapur.

“The Chief Minister has assured to make Padmapur as a separate district during the time of district restructuring in future. The BJP will continue it efforts in this regard,” he said.

Padmapur is a vast territory on the basis of geographical point of views, Sushant Singh said.

The action committee which spearheaded the movement in Padmapur sub-division, has met the CM and discussed the matter.

The Committee had also met the CM before the 2019 general elections during which the CM had promised to fulfill the demand. However, the CM is yet to act on his assurance.