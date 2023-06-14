BJD Stages Protest Demanding Immediate Cut In LPG Gas Price

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today organised a massive rally in front of the Governor House protesting against the 3-fold increase in LPG gas price in the last 9 years.

Scores of party workers, leaders and MLAs today gathered in front of Raj Bhawan and protested holding empty cylinders and earthen hearths. The conch party demanded immediate cut in the prices of LPG gas as it affects the common man.

The BJD workers also submitted a memorandum to the President of India through the Governor demanding immediate reduction in LPG prices by the BJP led government at the Centre.

The BJD further demanded that the BJP government should refund the excess money collected by hiking prices and transfer it back through DBT or provide LPG cooking gas to the women beneficiaries.

Speaking to the media persons, BJD General Secretary, Shreemayee Sweta Snigdha Mishra said that the price of LPG cylinder was Rs 410 in 2014 which has increased to Rs 1130 in 2023.

“The UJWALA scheme has become a dark scheme as the beneficiaries are unable to refill their cylinders due to high price and are compelled to return to use of firewood for cooking,” she said and added that the BJD will intensify the protest if the Center does not reduce the price of LPG gas immediately.