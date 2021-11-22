BJD Stage Protest Against Gas Price Hike

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janta Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a protest across the state against the rising prices of cooking gas cylinders.

Reportedly, BJD will hold statewide protests from tomorrow for three days, informed the BJD youth President Byomkesh Ray.

In the protest, Biju Yuva Janata Dal, Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, and Biju Mahila Janata Dal (The students’ wing, youth wing, and women’s wing of BJD) will participate.

Meanwhile, the protest will be staged today in Cuttack, in Sambalpur on November 23, and in front of Berhampur RDC on November 24 following which the petition will be submitted to the President.