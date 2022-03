Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate Sanghamitra Dalei has won the election for the post of Mayor of Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC).

Dalai, an advocate by profession, bagged a total of 66068 votes followed closely by BJP’s Sabita Suar with 45782 votes.

She thanked the city denizens for her victory and said that she will carry forward the development works done by the party in Berhampur.