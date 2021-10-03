BJD Retains Pipili Seat As Rudra Maharathy Wins Bypoll By Margin Of Over 20k Votes

Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) again retained Puri’s Pipili constituency as party’s Rudrapratap Maharathy registered a big win defeating his nearest BJP rival Ashrit Patnaik.

According to Election Commission sources, Maharathy defeated BJP’s Ashrit Pattanayak by 20,622 votes.

Till the 26th round of counting was over at 6 pm, Maharthy had secured 96,392 votes while Patnaik had 75,770 votes in his favour.

Meanwhile, Congress faced a heavy blow as candidate Bishwokeshan Harichandan stood third securing only 4,261 votes.

Maharathy, the son of late Pradeep Maharathy stepped into fore politics for the first time and staggered thumping victory in the by-poll.