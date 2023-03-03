BJD Protests LPG Price Hike, Submits Memo To Governor

Bhubaneswar: The women wing of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today staged demonstration at Raj Bhawan, protesting against centre decision to hike the price of cooking gas.

The BJD said a hike of Rs 50 per cylinder has broken the backbone of common household.

The price of LPG reached Rs 1103 in New Delhi the gas is being sold at Rs 1129 per cylinder in Bhubaneswar.

Hundreds of party workers staged dharna placing empty cylinder on the road near Raj Bhawan. As a mark of protest, the agitators cooked food by burning firewood on the road.

Raising slogans against BJP-led central government, the BJD activists said the much hyped Ujjwala scheme has turned ‘Ujuda’ (Ruin). Hundreds of women activists of Biju Mahila Janata Dal from Bhubaneswar and nearby constituencies joined the protest.

The price of the domestic LPG has been hiked just after the assembly polls of three north-east States, Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland. The price hike added to the woes of housewives in managing kitchens. roadside vendors, restaurants have also been impacted by the move, the BJD said.