The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will complete its organisational elections by the first week of April.

The announcement was made by BJD leader Pradip Kumar Amat after a coordination committee meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Debi Prasad Mishra and attended by senior leaders, including Prasanna Acharya, Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Pramila Mallik, and 13 members of the coordination committee.

The process for organisational polls has begun with consultations with constituency-wise and district-wise leaders.

District Returning Officers will be appointed in the first week of February, followed by the appointment of Assistant Returning Officers and other functionaries.

The entire election process will be completed by the first week of April or before the traditional Odia New Year.

Newly elected members of the executive committees and state councils will later elect the party president. The elections will be conducted in four phases.

Also, the conch party has dismissed rumours of differences between senior and junior leaders.