BJD names Alaka Mohanty as candidate for the upcoming Brajarajnagar bypolls

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) named Alaka Mohanty, wife of late MLA Kishore Mohanty, as its party candidate for the upcoming Brajarajnagar bypolls.

The Election Commission of India has announced May 31, 2022 as the date for the by-election to Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency.

The last date for filing of nomination papers is on May 11 while scrutiny will be conducted on May 12. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is May 17. Counting of votes has been scheduled on June 3.