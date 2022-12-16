BJD MPs Urge Railways Minister To Start Passenger Trains On Paradip-Haridaspur Line

New Delhi: Biju Janata Dal MPs have urged the Union Railways Minister for starting passenger services on the Paradip-Haridaspur Railway line at the earliest for the benefit of the people of Kendrapara district.

A delegation of BJD MPs today met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi and submitted a memorandum for starting passenger services for Paradip-Haridaspur railway line.

According to the memorandum, “Railways and their development in Odisha have been historically neglected in the last 75 years. Successive Governments have not given adequate attention to the state in terms of railways connectivity.

The Odisha Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been providing free land and 50% project cost for various Railway projects in Odisha.

The railway line between Paradip-Haridaspur railway line is open for goods and commercial traffic but has not been opened for passengers. This railway line connects the people of Kendrapara to the railway network. “

The BJD MPs requested the Union Railways Minister to start the passenger services for the Paradip-Haridaspur railway line which will ensure that after 75 years of Indian Independence, the people of Kendrapada would benefit from railway connectivity.

“We look forward to your kind support and cooperation for undertaking these railway activities at the earliest in the greater interests of the people of Odisha,” reads the memorandum.

BJD MPs Dr Sasmit Patra, Amar Patnaik, Sulata Deo, Sujit Kumar, Niranjan Bishi, and Mamata Mahanta were present on occasion.