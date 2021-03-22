BJD MPs Urge Centre To Include 13.95L HHs Under PMAY (G) Permanent Waitlist, Open Awaas+

New Delhi: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal MPs today met Union Minister of State for Ministry of Rural Development and placed the demand for including 13.95 lakh House Holds under PMAY(G) Permanent Waitlist and open Awaas+ to enable it.

The BJD Parliamentarians today met Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development and submit a memorandum on issues in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin) [PMAY (G)] is one of the flagship schemes of the Government of India (Gol), with the ambitious objective of achieving “housing for all” in the rural areas of the country.

Given that the scheme is focused on providing housing to the economically weaker sections of the society, the significance of this scheme for ensuring inclusivity in our country cannot be underscored enough.

In the memo, the BJD MPs apprised the Minister about the multitude of problems being experienced with the implementation of PMAY (G) scheme in Odisha during the past few years.

Issues in implementation of PMAY(G):

State has identified 13.95 Lakh families who are otherwise eligible under PMAY(G) and who were left-out from the Permanent Waitlist of PMAY(G) prepared on the basis of SECC survey,2011.

As per the mandate of Ministry of Rural Development, GoI, the data of the identified eligible HH need to be captured through MoRD developed “Aawaas+ App” along with Aadhaar/Job card seeding and geo-tagging of houses.

The deadline fixed by MoRD for identification through Awaas+ was fixed to 7th March 2019 and State could not complete this task due to pre-occupation of Bleck functionaries in general Election. Only35 Thousand HH of a few Districts could be identified through Awaas+ by the scheduled date.

On the request of State, MoRD opened the window of Awaas+ for a period of 1 month only for 4 FANI-affected Districts.

State identified 7.87 Lakh eligible HHs, in FANT affected Districts through Awaas+ and along with 35 Thousand HHs of NON-FANI affected Districts completed geo-tagging and Aadhaar Seeding as mandated by MoRD.

Even though all these requirements for identification are complete in respect of 8.22 Lakh eligible families, they are unable to be covered under PMAY(G) as MoRD has not brought them to Permanent Waitlist of PMAY(G).

States/UTs namely Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Sikkim, Ladakh and Dadra & Nagar Haveli have been allowed by MoRD for sanction of houses from the identified list of Awaas+, whereas FANI affected families of Odisha have not been allowed,

MoRD has been requested for sanction of PMAY(G) houses to these identified 8.22 Lakh HHs by Chief Secretary vide D.O No. 8789 Dated 28.05.2020 and by Principal Secretary, PR&DW Department vide Letter No, 1457 Dated 22.01.2021.

Honorable Chief Minister has brought this issue to the kind notice of Honorable Prime Minister vide D.O No. 2019-128/CM Dated 15.11.2019 and D.O No. 2020-48/CM Dated 15.12.2020 and to the notice of Honorable Minister, RD, vide D.O No. 2020-49-CM Dated 15.12.2020.

The Permanent Waitlist for PMAY(G) is already exhausted and State has a balance PMAY(G) target of 5.35 Lakh against which there are no eligible beneficiaries for sanction. Immediately 5.35 Lakh houses can be sanctioned if the identified 8.22 Lakh families are brought to. PMAY(G) Waitlist.

The window of Awaas+ is yet to be opened for 16 NON-FANI affected Districts. Even after several request from PRE&DW Department, Chief Secretary and from Honorable Chief Minister.

Pending opening of Awaas+ window by MoRD, State has identified, geo-tagged, Aadhaar seeded 5.72 Lakh eligible HH in 16 NON-FANI affected Districts in State developed Rural Housing Portal. These data can easily be migrated to Awaas+ once MoRD agrees to do so.

The BJD MPs demand that the Ministry include pending 13.95 lakh Households of under PMAY(G) Permanent Waitlist and open Awaas+ window to enable it.