BJD MPs to Raise Issues Concerning Odisha’s Interests in Parliament Budget Session

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister & Biju Janata Dal Supremo Naveen Patnaik has asked his party MPs to raise issues concerning the interests of Odisha in the upcoming Budget session of the Parliament.

Chairing the BJD Parliamentary party meeting on Saturday, the BJD President held discussions to prepare a strategy for the party for the Budget session.

According to reports, the BJD MPs will raise the key issues including demand for Special State Status to Odisha, provision of houses to the remaining beneficiaries of the state in the PMAY scheme, listing of 169 tribes as tribals, passing of women’s reservation bill, demand for special assistance for permanent resolution of the natural calamities, inclusion of ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) in the Preamble of the Constitution and issues related to farmers and agriculture.

The Budget session will start on January 31 and is likely to continue till April 6, with a break between February 14 and March 12.