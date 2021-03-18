BJD MPs Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani; Submit Memo To Release Balance Central Assistance

New Delhi: A delegation of BJD MPs this evening met Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, and discussed the various developmental matters of Odisha.

The Biju Janata Dal MPs also submitted a memorandum requesting for the release of balance Central Assistance for Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) under Programme Expenditure during 2020-21

The BJD delegation apprised the Union WCD Minister that the terminal month of the current financial year 2020-21 is going to end very shortly. However, the pending balance of Central Assistance for Centrally Sponsored Schemes from the WCD Ministry for the financial year 2020-21 are yet to be released to Odisha.

The BJD Parliamentarians requested Union Minister Smriti Irani to treat the matter as most urgent and direct the department concerned for release of balance Central Assistance against the anticipated receipt during the current Financial Year without any further delay

BJD Parliamentarians Pinaki Misra, Anubhav Mohanty, Dr Sasmit Patra, Amar Patnaik, Subash Singh and Munna Khan were present on the occasion.

Statement of balance of Central Assistance for Centrally Sponsored Schemes: