BJD MPs Meet Union Min Mansukh Mandaviya Over Short Supply Of Fertilisers

A Biju Janata Dal MP delegation met the Mandaviya this morning at the Hon’ble Minister’s Office in New Delhi and handed over a memorandum demanding supply of fertilizers for the farmers of the State.

The MPs, through the memorandum said that there is a short supply of fertilizers to Odisha for the Kharif-2021. The delegation informed the Union Minister that while fertilizers are one of the most important agricultural inputs for the farmers but it has been in short supply in Odisha for the months of May, June and July, 2021.

” While the requirement for Urea is 2.1 lakh Metric Ton (MT) only 1.45 lakh MT has been received. Similarly for DAP while 1.45 lakh MT is the requirement, only 0.97 lakh MT has been received. For MOP while 60,000 MT is the requirement only 42,867 MT has been provided and for NPKS while 1.42 lakh MT is the requirement, only 1.05 lakh MT has been provided in Kharif-2021,” read the memo.

The delegation cited the letter by Chief Minister of Odisha to the Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya this morning requesting his personal intervention for ensuring that the farmers of Odisha are provided the required amount of fertilizers as per the monthly allocation during ongoing Kharif-2021. The delegation also stressed that under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Odisha has seen rapid transformational growth in the agricultural sector and farmer’s welfare. And as public representatives from Odisha, they strongly believe that the farmers are our pride and agriculture is the lifeline of India and providing fertilizers at the right time is extremely crucial.

The delegation also placed before the Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya the letter from Hon’ble Minister, Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment, Government of Odisha, Arun Sahoo to Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers apprising him about the short supply of fertilizers to Odisha along with the letters written by Odisha Government’s Agriculture Production Commissioner as well as Special Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmer’s Empowerment, to the Secretary, Department of Fertilizers, Government of India apprising him of the short supply of fertilizers to Odisha against monthly supply plan during ongoing Kharif-2021.

The BJD MPs from Odisha stated that lakhs of farmers are awaiting the fertilizers eagerly in the State. With the monsoon intensifying, the agricultural activities have speeded up and the demand for the fertilizers have peaked. The farmers in Odisha are getting distressed. Generally, mid-July to mid-September is the peak consumption period of different fertilizers especially Urea. In the present scenario due to short supply of fertilizers against the monthly requirement, Odisha faces problem for adequate distribution of fertilizers to the districts at the juncture of peak consumption period.

The BJD MP delegation informed the Union Minister that they stand for the development of the farmers and the farming community and urged him to ensure that the supply of fertilizers to Odisha should be provided as per the monthly agreed supply plan and backlog of fertilizer supply for the previous months should also be released.

The Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya assured the delegation that he would look into the matter and do the needful.