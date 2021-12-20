BJD MPs Meet Union Min Giriraj Singh, Hold Discussions On PMAY(G) Housing, MNREGA Issues

New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday met Union Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh and held discussions on issues relating to demands by Odisha on PMAY(Gramin) housing and MNREGA.

The BJD MPs had a one-hour long meeting with the Union Minister at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi. Senior officials of the Ministry of Rural Development were present at the meeting.

Extensive discussions were held on issues relating to demands by Odisha on PMAY(G) housing and MNREGA. The meeting was very fruitful and discussions were positive,” the BJD MPs said.

On 14th December 2021, the BJD MPs had submitted a memorandum to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh demanding sanction of PMAY (G) houses for the Cyclone Fani-affected people and other eligible persons of Odisha.