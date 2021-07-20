BJD MPs Meet Piyush Goyal, Demand To Release Pending Food Subsidy Of Odisha

New Delhi: A Parliamentary delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha met Union Minister Piyush Goyal and apprised him of various issues related to food grain supply in Odisha.

As per reports, BJD MPs Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Amar Patnaik, Munna Khan, Prasanna Acharya, Subhash Chandra Singh, Chandrani Murmu, Anubhav Mohanty, Sasmit Patra, and Sujeet Kumar met the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Procurement, Goyal this afternoon and submitted a memorandum.

The BJD Parliamentary delegation demanded the release of pending food subsidy of Odisha, evacuation of surplus rice, and shortage of gunny bags in the State.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has assured that he would do the needful.