BJD MPs Meet Nitin Gadkari, Discuss Development Projects In Odisha

By Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs of both the houses, met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in the Parliament House on Thursday and discussed developmental projects of Odisha.

The MPs submitted their demands for the development of roads and various projects relating to the Ministry in Odisha and in their respective constituencies across the state.

“Delegation of BJD MPs called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Parliament House today to discuss various development projects in Odisha,” Nitin Gadkari’s office in a tweet informed.

Discussions with MPs by the Minister were positive and solutions-driven, it added.

