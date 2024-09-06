Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Member of Parliament Sujeet Kumar on Friday tendered his resignation from Rajya Sabha.

This marks the second instance of a BJD MP resigning from the Rajya Sabha. Previously, Mamata Mohanta had stepped down as an MP and from her primary membership of the BJD.

In his resignation letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman, Sujeet Kumar wrote, “I do hereby tender my resignation from the membership of Rajya Sabha. I have taken this decision consciously.”

Shortly after he resigned from the Rajya Sabha, the BJD promptly issued an order expelling Sujeet Kumar with immediate effect for ‘anti-party activities’.

“Sujeet Kumar, MP, Rajya Sabha representing BJD is expelled from the party with immediate effect for anti-party activities. He has left down the party which sent him to Rajya Sabha and hopes and aspirations of people of Kalahandi,” BJD’s official order read.