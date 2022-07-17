BJD MP Sasmit Patra Reappointed to Vice-Chairmen Panel of Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Odisha’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Dr Sasmit Patra has been reappointed to the panel of Vice-Chairmen of Rajya Sabha on Sunday, 17th of July.

Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu today reconstituted the panel of Vice Chairmen.

Other than Patra, five other MPs Bhubaneswar Kalita, Indu Bala Goswami, Dr L Hanumanthaiah, Tiruchi Siva, V Vijayasai Reddy have been nominated to the Vice-Chairmen Panel by the Chairman.

The post holds significance as the MP from Odisha will be presiding over the House during the Session as and when required by the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The panel of Vice-Chairmen in Rajya Sabha hold the same position in the House while presiding as the Chairman of the House.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Sasmit Patra was nominated to the Vice-Chairmen Panel of Rajya Sabha on July 24, 2020. Patra is the first Odia MP to be nominated to the Panel in 20 years.

Here are some congratulatory messages from his colleagues:-

Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble MP (RS) from the @bjd_odisha and a dear brother @sasmitpatra💐🙏🏻 https://t.co/rnOzvQ4aUL — Anubhav Mohanty (@AnubhavMohanty_) July 17, 2022