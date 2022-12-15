BJD MP Sasmit Patra Demands Passage Of Women’s Reservation Bill

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra on Thursday reiterated his party’s demand for passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament. Dr Patra said that the passing of the Bill will be a historic step towards the empowerment of 66 crore women in the country.

Raising the issue through a Special Mention in the Rajya Sabha today, the BJD MP said, “Especially when India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence and has the Presidency of the G-20 now, by passing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament, India can set a shining achievement before the world”.

Thirty-three per cent women’s reservation through this Bill will give new opportunities in leadership to women and would help India to become the best nation in the world.

He said that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and the Biju Janata Dal have been demanding for the passing of the Women’s Reservation Bill for many years.

In 2018, the Chief Minister had sent Biju Janata Dal party delegations to 22 political parties and sought support from them for passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Many political parties also supported his initiative. In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Naveen Patnaik ensured 33% Lok Sabha seat tickets of the party to women candidates and many of them are Lok Sabha MPs today, Dr. Patra added.

Concluding his Special mention, he reiterated that the Women’s Reservation Bill should be brought and passed in the Indian Parliament at the earliest.