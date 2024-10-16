Bhubaneswar: In a recent statement, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Debashish Samantaray addressed the ongoing political turbulence within the Biju Janata Dal (BJD). He firmly reiterated that Naveen Patnaik remains the undisputed leader of the party, dismissing any claims to the contrary.

Samantaray’s comments come in the wake of Amar Satpathy’s controversial return to the BJD after previously leaving to join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Satpathy had earlier criticized the party’s leadership, questioning the influence of VK Pandian, a former close aide to Patnaik. However, Samantaray emphasized that Pandian was never considered a leader within the BJD, underscoring Patnaik’s central role.

The MP also addressed remarks made by Prasanna Patsani, who has benefited significantly from his association with the party. Samantaray expressed disappointment over Patsani’s statements but maintained that such comments would not affect the party’s stability.

Samantaray concluded by stating that any members wishing to leave the BJD are free to do so, as their departure would not impact the party’s strength or unity. His remarks aim to reinforce the unwavering support for Naveen Patnaik and the resilience of the BJD amidst internal challenges.

