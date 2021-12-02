BJD MLAs stage Dharna in front of Gandhi Statue

Bhubaneswar: In an interesting development in the Winter Session of Odisha Legislative Assembly today, a large number of ruling BJD MLAs including some Ministers staged dharna in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Assembly premises.

The ministers protested against the rise in LPG prices.

“Centre has turned deaf ears despite frequent demands over reducing LPG price,” said Pramila Mallick.

Soon after the Speaker adjourned the House, the BJD legislators assembled near the Gandhi statue holding banners blaming the Modi Government for hiking the LPG prices.

The central government has been claiming that the use of cylinders has increased by 98 percent. But the National Family Health Survey report says the increase is only 20 per cent which is a normal process.