BJD MLA Shrikant Sahu In Soup As Sanjukta Moves High Court

Bhubaneswar: Trouble mounted for BJD MLA from Polsara Shrikant Sahu after Sanjukta Mahala filed a petition seeking direction to police for action against the leader over harassment and cheating.

She brought the allegations of mental and physical abuse against MLA Sahu. She alleged that the MLA cheated her after remaining in a relationship with her for past nine years. In July, Sanjukta lodged a complaint at Mahila police station in Bhubaneswar.

Police are yet to take any action which foirced her move High Court.

She has made MLA Shrikant Sahu, State Government, Commissioner of Police, DCP and IIC of Bhubaneswar Women’s Police Station parties in the case.

The woman alleged that the legislator was threatening to kill her.