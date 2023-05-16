BJD MLA Sashi Bhushan Behera In Soup After Daughter-In-Law Files Domestic Violence, Dowry Torture Case

Banki: Senior BJD MLA and former minister Shashi Bhushan Behera and his family courted controversy after his daughter-in-law leveled domestic violence and dowry torture allegations against him and other family members.

The MLA’s daughter-in-law has lodged a complaint with police in Banki following which police registered a case and launched investigation.

She alleged in her complaint, her husband, Sashi Bhushan’s son, had been demanding Rs 40 lakh. As she expressed inability, he allegedly tortured her physically and mentally.

The complaint further alleged that her politician father-in-law also abused her when she brought the matter his notice.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case against the MLA, son Satya Prakash and wife Suprava under sections 498 (A), 294, 506, 34 of IPC. Police also slapped section 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act 1961.

On the other hand, the BJD legislator refuted the allegations leveled by his daughter-in-law. “The allegations are baseless. There might be some conflict between my son and daughter-in law. The allegation of dowry demand is completely baseless. My nature and character is known to every Odia. People also know me very well regarding my stand against dowry,” he said.

She (daughter-in-law) visited her paternal house after remaining with us for over a month. Her father has taken her to his house, Behera added.