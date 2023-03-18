BJD MLA Opposes Spread Of Liquor Business, Asks Govt To Refrain From It

Bhubaneswar: Opposing the spread of liquor business in State, a ruling party member and former Minister today grilled the Government during Question Hour in the Odisha Assembly.

BJD MLA from Kotpad Padmini Diyan asked the Govt why it is ruining families of many by spreading liquor business. Whether the government will refrain from such activities, she asked.

Although her question could not come up for discussion, Excise Minister Aswini Patra gave a written answer to the question of the MLA.

In the question, Padmini asked why the government does not close down the tobacco factories in the state? How much revenue comes from liquor? How many more liquor shops the government is going to issue licenses to earn more revenue?, she asked.

Whether the government will refrain from generating more drunkards in every family, she questioned.

In reply, Excise Minister Aswini Patra said, Rs 5545.34 cr of outstanding revenue has been collected by February of the current financial year. The minister said that since 2012-13, no permission has been given to open foreign liquor shops in the state.

He said, “After the district administration proposes for opening of new liquor shops, it is carefully weighed and a decision is taken accordingly. Public awareness is being created in this regard, he added.

The minister further said, “In a democratic country, whether to take liquor or not, depends on the individual’s choice. Liquors are being sold with statutory warning, he maintained.