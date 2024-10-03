Bhubaneswar: In a recent political showdown, BJD MLA Badri Patra openly challenged the claims made by Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal regarding the defection of several leaders from the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Patra’s remarks came during a press conference, where he described Samal’s assertions as “baseless and misleading.”

Samal had previously asserted that a significant number of BJD leaders were planning to switch allegiance to the BJP, citing internal dissatisfaction within the ruling party. He claimed that the BJP’s growing popularity in Odisha was prompting these defections.

In response, Patra accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the BJD by spreading false narratives. “The BJD is united and strong. The BJP is trying to create a perception of discontent where none exists,” he stated. Patra emphasized that the ruling party remains committed to its governance and developmental agenda, dismissing the BJP’s claims as mere political rhetoric aimed at gaining traction ahead of the upcoming elections.

“BJD is a big regional party. Are they (BJP) capable to make BJD empty?” Patra questioned.