BJD Mayors In Three Municipal Corporations

Bhubaneswar: With the declaration of results of urban local body (ULB) elections on Saturday, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has won the Mayor seats in the three Municipal Corporations of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Berhampur.

As per reports, conch party candidates Sulochana Das, Subhash Singh, and Sanghamitra Dalei have secured maximum number of votes to win the mayoral elections of BMC, CMC, and BeMC respectively.

BJD’s Sulochana Das has been elected as the first woman mayor in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, while BJD’s Sanghamitra Dalei has been elected as the mayor of Berhampur. In Cuttack, BJD candidate Subhas Singh has been confirmed as mayor. With the party’s landslide victory in the municipal elections, the BJD supremo & Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has thanked everyone. “The BJD’s landslide victory in the municipal elections has been made possible by the blessings of the people of Odisha and the efforts of countless workers,” he said in a tweet.

In Bhubaneswar, BJD’s mayor candidate Sulochana Das won by a margin of 61,143 votes by defeating her nearest rival, BJP’s Suniti Mund. Sulochana secured 1,74,562 votes while Suniti fell behind with 1,13,419 votes. Besides, Congress candidate Madhusmita Acharya secured the third spot with 11,006 votes.

In Berhampur, BJD’s mayor candidate Sanghamitra Dalei won by a margin of 20,326 votes by defeating her nearest rival, BJP’s Sabita Suar. Besides, Aam Aadmi Party candidate C Priyanka and Congress candidate Manju Rath secured the third and fourth spots respectively.

Similarly, in Cuttack, BJD mayor candidate Subhas Singh won by 1,13,562 votes by defeating his nearest rival, Congress’ Giribala Behera who secured 68,356 votes. BJP’s mayor candidate, Sritam Das bagged only 49,223 votes.