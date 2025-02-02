The recent presence of senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders in Guwahati has stirred political discussions, with many questioning the purpose of their gathering outside Odisha.

While sources suggest the visit was for a social event, the assembly of several youth leaders alongside them has fueled speculation.



Among the notable BJD figures spotted were Sanjay Das Burma, Sambit Routray, Atanu Sabyasachi, and Prabhat Tripathy. Though details of their discussions remain undisclosed, their collective presence has drawn attention.



Cross-Party Presence Raises Eyebrows

Adding to the intrigue, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Prashant Jagadev and Bishnu Das were also seen in Guwahati, along with veteran politician Bijay Mohapatra. The unusual mix of senior and emerging leaders from different political backgrounds has led to speculation about possible political shifts.



Leaders Downplay Speculation

Addressing the buzz, Sanjay Das Burma dismissed the meeting as mere media speculation. “There is no such congregation. We are committed to our responsibilities in Odisha. It is a battle of ideologies, and if discussions happen within the party, they should be welcomed,” he stated.



While leaders deny any major political realignment, the high-profile nature of the gathering continues to raise questions about its implications.