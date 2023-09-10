BJD leader murdered in Ganjam, body thrown off bridge

Ganjam: A youth leader of the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been murdered in a brutal attack over Nandini Setu at Seragad in Ganjam district. The deceased worker has been identified as Madhusudan Bisoi.

As per reports, Madhusudan was attacked when he was returning to his own village at Kumarapani. Sources said that three to four unidentified miscreants in a car and bikes intercepted Madhusudan and attacked him with swords and plastic pipes. Later, they threw him off the bridge after attacking him.

Though Madhusudan was rescued and rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the incident.